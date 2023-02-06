Syria earthquake: Child pulled from rubble of collapsed building

Footage shows the moment a child was pulled from rubble after an earthquake in Syria today, 6 February.

At least 2,300 people have died after two earthquakes over magnitude 7 hit Syria and Turkey on Monday, 6 February.

According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), a high-magnitude tremor struck at 4.17am local time on Monday in southeastern Turkey near the Syrian border.

A second earthquake measuring at least 7.5 magnitude was later felt in central Turkey.

