Events held across Northern Ireland to reflect on Good Friday Agreement

Several events have taken place in Northern Ireland as people reflect 25 years on from the Good Friday Agreement.

While the anniversary of the signing of the accord is 10 April, the holy day of Good Friday will always be associated with the diplomatic feat that brought 30 years of bloodshed largely to an end.

Early on Friday morning, some victims of the Troubles gathered on a County Down beach to watch the sunrise as they looked back on the deal that changed the region’s future and became a blueprint for resolving global conflicts.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.