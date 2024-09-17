No more cuddly Lib Dems as Ed Davey vows to ‘consign Tories to history books’

Sir Ed Davey's speech at the Liberal Democrat conference in Brighton on Tuesday, 17 September, touched on the need to fix Britain's broken relationship with Europe - but the party leader did not go as far as many of the party’s Europhile activists would like.

Sir Ed called for measures such as a return to the single market and a free movement scheme for young people but stopped short of promising to campaign to reverse Brexit, as his predecessor did in the 2019 election.

Here, The Independent political correspondent Archie Mitchell delivers his analysis of Sir Ed's keynote speech.