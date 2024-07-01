Sir Ed Davey shouted "vote Liberal Democrat" as he took part in a bungee jump on Monday, 1 July, in the last week of general election campaigning.

The party leader has been involved in a variety of stunts over the last few weeks, including activities such as paddleboarding, riding a waterslide, and undergoing a makeover live on This Morning.

Sir Ed declared “Do something you’ve never done before - vote Liberal Democrat" as he was launched from a crane in Eastbourne.