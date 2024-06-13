Sir Ed Davey was given a makeover and strutted down a catwalk during an appearance on This Morning on Thursday, 13 June.

The Liberal Democrat leader appeared on the programme to discuss his party's manifesto with hosts Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard ahead of the general election in July.

Sir Ed was dressed a fedora hat, suit, and sunglasses, prompting Deeley to compare his walk to the "Blue Steel" modelling facial expression featured in comedy film Zoolander.

The party leader has been taking part in various stunts throughout his campaign, such as paddleboarding and riding a waterslide.