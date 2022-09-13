King Charles III takes off from Edinburgh airport ahead of Northern Ireland visit

King Charles III departed Edinburgh for Belfast today, 13 September, in his first trip to Northern Ireland as the new monarch.

His Majesty will be joined by Camilla, the Queen Consort, for the trip as part of their tour of the UK.

The King and Queen Consort will meet the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Chris Heaton-Harris, and will attend a reception at Hillsborough Castle, before a service of reflection at St Anne’s Cathedral.

Following the visit to Belfast, His Majesty and the Queen Consort will return to London in the evening.

