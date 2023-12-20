Saqid Khan introduces first Elizabeth line stations to get high-speed mobile coverage

Sadiq Khan was at Bond Street station to introduce high-quality mobile coverage rollout across four Elizabeth line stations (20 December).

Aside from Bond Street, Tottenham Court Road, Farringdon and Liverpool Street also have mobile coverage.

The mayor said how the access to 4G will improve commutes for passengers, and added that “it also helps our emergency.”

It is expected that by the end of spring 2024, the entire Elizabeth line will have mobile coverage.

Three UK, EE, Vodafone, and Virgin Media O2 are taking part in the rollout.