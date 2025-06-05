Trump biographer makes eerie Musk fallout prediction 7 months before spat

Donald Trump's biographer made an eerie prediction about Elon Musk's time in the White House coming to a fiery end seven months before the spat between the pair.

Michael Wolff, who has authored several books highly critical of the president over the years, including Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House, told BBC Newsnight in October 2024: "The thing about being king of the world is there can only be one."

The pre-election prediction came months before the high-profile bromance between the Republican and the billionaire finally imploded on Thursday, with Mr Trump claiming the world’s richest man had gone “CRAZY” and threatening to terminate his multi-billion-dollar government contracts.