Elon Musk warns of humanoid robots that can 'chase you anywhere'

Elon Musk expressed concern over humanoid robots that “can chase you anywhere” during a conversation with Rishi Sunak at the end of the government's artificial intelligence (AI) safety summit on Thursday, 2 November.

The billionaire emphasised the need to have an off-switch for humanoid versions that can chase you up the stairs.

"You can run up a flight of stairs and get away from a Tesla," the billionaire said as the UK prime minister laughed.

"If a robot can follow you anywhere, what if they get a software update one day, and they’re not so friendly any more?” Mr Musk added.