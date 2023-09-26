Musk’s X is the biggest purveyor of disinformation, EU official says

Social network X, formerly known as Twitter, is the biggest source of fake news according to a top EU official.

X is “the platform with the largest ratio of mis- or disinformation posts,” European Commission Vice President Vera Jourova said.

She urged the platform’s owner, Elon Musk, to comply with the bloc’s laws aimed at combating disinformation.

The European Commission, the EU’s executive arm, released a study of six online platforms in Poland, Slovakia and Spain that found Twitter had the highest prevalence of disinformation and biggest ratio of disinformation actors.