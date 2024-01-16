Former Hamas hostage Emily Hand wipes away her father’s tears as he finds out one of her fellow captives has been killed, during a live TV interview.

Thomas Hand, whose daughter was held hostage by Hamas for 50 days, appeared on Piers Morgan’s Uncensored show on Monday (15 January) to mark 100 days of the Israel-Hamas war, when he was given the devastating news.

In a tender moment, his nine-year-old daughter wipes away her father’s tears, as the TV presenter explains what has happened.

He adds: “I’m so sorry to have had to tell you that.”