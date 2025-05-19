An emergency closure order has been issued for a level crossing in Barnsley following repeated misuse of the path used for crossing by pedestrians.

In a CCTV video released by Network Rail, two men are seen lying across tracks on the Wilthorpe footpath crossing in separate incidents, with one even posing for a photo taken by a friend.

In a second clip, one man is pulled from the tracks by a friend after sitting down on them cross legged.

Network Rail have subsequently moved to shut the crossing immediately, in an application made to Barnsley Council on 15 May.