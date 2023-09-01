The government acted as soon as new evidence came to light on which schools were at risk in the concrete-crumbling scandal, Minister of State for Schools, Nick Gibb said.

Speaking on BBC Breakfast, Mr Gibb also confirmed the government will cover “costs” over disruption to educational buildings.

He said: “Where they are using porter cabins, we will of course pay for those porter cabins. We will pay for remedial action.

“We don’t want any child to be at risk, or staff and that’s why we have taken swift action. We can take that action because we have new information about the school estate because of the work we have been doing.”