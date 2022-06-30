Activist fails to save 600-year-old oak tree after camping in it for two days

This Extinction Rebellion activist was removed after living in a tree for two days to prevent its felling.

The protester had camped in a hammock 50ft from the ground to protect a 600-year-old oak tree that stood near Peterborough, Cambs.

According to the Peterborough City Council, the tree was felled on Wednesday 29 June because its roots were causing structural damage to nearby houses.

After the police arrived, the activists were able to hold out for five hours before they were issued with a warning of arrest and forced to move.

