FedEx plane crash lands and veers off runway after landing gear failure

A FedEx plane skidded off the runway during a crash landing at a Tennessee airport when its landing gear did not descend.

No one was injured in the incident, officials said.

Authorities rushed to the Chattanooga Regional Airport late on Wednesday 4 October after reports that the Boeing 757 had experienced a landing gear failure shortly after takeoff.

The aircraft, which had three crew members aboard, circled and then made its final descent and came to rest beyond the runway in a safety area, fire officials said.

Footage shows sparks flying as the plane touches down, but officials said there was no fire, only smoke from the engines.