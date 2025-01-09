Actor returns to pile of ashes where his Los Angeles home of 13 years once stood

Actor Cameron Mathison documented the moment he returned to his Los Angeles home to find the property reduced to ashes and rubble in the wildfires that have swept the area this week.

The All My Children star, 55, escaped from the Eaton Fire with his family.

He told Entertainment Tonight that he only took passports, birth certificates, and photo albums with them when they evacuated, explaining that he left some valuable images from when his children were very young and “film that you can’t replace.”

“If I really thought the house was going down, I would’ve grabbed so much more,” he added.