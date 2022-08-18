Spain: Raging wildfire surrounds Valencia train

Jarring footage filmed by a train passenger captured the moment their carriage became surrounded by towering flames. Several passengers sustained injuries during their attempt to flee the train.

Emergency services in Valencia tackled the raging wildfire ravaging the Spanish countryside on Wednesday evening 17 August.

Two members of the emergency military unit were filmed dragging water hoses while approaching the scorching blaze that burnt nearly 10,000 hectares.

More than 1,500 residents were evacuated from towns and villages in the South of Valencia in face of the raging fire.

