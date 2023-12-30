Children’s dream Disney trip ends in tears as flooding cancels all Eurostar trains

Young children have had their dream trip to Disneyland Paris cancelled after flooding forced Eurostar to cancel all trains to France on Saturday (30 December).

All Eurostar and Southeastern high-speed trains are currently cancelled from London St Pancras International due to flooding in the Thames tunnel.

Flooding has occurred in both railway tunnels near Ebbsfleet International, meaning both tunnels are closed.

The Independent’s travel journalist Simon Calder told the BBC: “I've been talking to people in tears because their trip to Disney has been cancelled.”