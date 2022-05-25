A high school student used the phrase “having curly hair” instead of the word “gay” during his graduation speech after reportedly being told his mic would be cut if he referred to his activism for LGBT rights.

Zander Moricz, the first openly gay class president of Pine View School in Osprey, Florida, has since gone viral for his brilliant address, which has been viewed more than 5.7 million times.

Ahead of the speech, Moricz tweeted about his feud with the school, claiming they informed him any reference to his activism would see the ceremony halted.

