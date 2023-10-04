Art dedicated to Black history irreparably vandalised in Florida

A piece of art in Florida dedicated to Black history in the US was vandalised on Monday night (2 October), with footage showing smashed glass tiles, authorities have said.

Tampa Police Department has said it has launched an investigation after the piece, located at Perry Harvey Sr Park, was damaged.

Detectives are working to develop leads and apprehend the suspect or suspects, police said.

The artwork features eight murals created by Rufus Butler Seder; it shows famous figures such as Martin Luther King Jr.

Chief Lee Bercaw said the vandalism is an “insult to the community.”