A man in Florida was arrested after he allegedly turned on his sprinklers to spray water on disabled children getting on a school bus.

Footage shot by a deputy at Marion County Sheriff’s Office in May shows the sprinklers being activated when the bus pulls up to let disabled students onboard, and them being turned off when the vehicle pulls away.

Speaking over the footage, which was shared by the force on Wednesday (20 August), the deputy said that the sprinklers were only on in the area between the victim’s house and the suspect's house, with the remainder of the suspect's garden remaining dry.

Antonio Roman, 61, was arrested on Sunday (17 August) and charged with four counts of stalking, two counts of battery on a disabled person and two counts of battery. He is being held at the Marion County Jail.