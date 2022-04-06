Giant hailstones said to be the size of “golf balls” battered Florida on Monday (4 April).

One resident in the city of Sebring shared a video of the extreme weather, with torrential rain and hail falling onto the street.

Severe storms moved across the state earlier this week, with the National Weather Service issuing a special statement for the Fort Myers area warning of hail and strong winds after videos emerged of damage to cars and buildings.

