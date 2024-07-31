Freddie Flintoff breaks silence on Top Gear crash: ‘Changed my life forever’

Freddie Flintoff appears to speak about his near-fatal Top Gear crash which “changed his life forever” in an upcoming BBC series.

The former international cricketer hints at the crash in a trailer for his new project - Field Of Dreams On Tour - in which he tries to turn a group of unlikely teenagers into a cricket team.

In the trailer, the presenter says “Something happened that’s changed my life forever” while the scars from his injuries are shown clearly on screen.

After Flintoff’s admission, a narrator says: “This is the story of the most unlikely cricket tour that almost didn’t happen.”

The 46-year-old was badly hurt in an accident while filming Top Gear in December 2022.