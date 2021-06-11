Protestors from the climate action group Extinction Rebellion gathered in Cornwall on Friday, as world leaders from the G7 held a summit to discuss a plan to protect the planet. Around 500 campaigners pounded drums and marched through the streets of St Ives before reaching St Ives Harbour, a location close to the Carbis Bay Hotel where the summit is being held. The activists’ accusations of ‘greenwashing’ - the term to describe promising change but not delivering it - follow criticism of Boris Johnson and his decision to travel to the summit by private plane.