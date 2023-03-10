Pundits boycott Match of the Day in show of solidarity with Gary Lineker

Ian Wright and Alan Shearer have announced that they will boycott Match of the Day this Saturday (11 March) weekend over the BBC’s decision to stand Gary Lineker down following his comments on the government's asylum policy.

The former Leicester City player compared the language used to launch the government’s new small boats policy to Nazi Germany.

The corporation said Lineker would take a break until an “agreed and clear position” on his use of social media had been made.

Saturday’s programme will not have any presenter or pundits.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.