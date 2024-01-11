‘Virtue-signalling’ Gary Lineker challenged to stand in general election by Tory MP

A Tory MP has challenged Gary Lineker to stand at the next election amid a feud with the BBC star.

Jonathan Gullis last month criticised the Match of the Day presenter for signing an open letter against the Rwanda bill, claiming it breached the broadcaster’s impartiality rules.

The former footballer then hit back on X, saying the MP had not read the new social media guidelines and suggested he couldn’t read.

Mr Gullis on Wednesday (10 January) threw down an election challenge to Mr Lineker as he was asked about the row on Sky News.

He said he would “absolutely” beat the presenter in his constituency of Stoke-on-Trent North, saying they should “let the public decide”.