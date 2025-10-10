Footage shows thousands of Palestinians heading home towards northern Gaza after a US-brokered ceasefire deal came into effect on Friday (10 October).

The ceasefire was activated at midday local time (10am UK time), which started the clock for Hamas to release their remaining October 7th hostages within 72 hours.

Israel’s military withdrawal and a ceasefire allows people to begin the journey home and for aid to enter the Gaza Strip unrestricted.

Almost all of Gaza’s 2.2 million population has been displaced by the war.