Geminids meteor shower caught on camera over Virginia

Watch the Geminids meteor shower sighted in the sky above Virginia today (13 December).

Footage captured by Virginia’s Department for Motor Vehicles (DMV) shows around 10 meteors streaking across the sky.

The Geminids are bright, fast meteors that tend to be yellow.

They’re accessible during both night and dawn, due to their nearly 24-hour peak duration.

UK-based stargazers will be able to see the shower peak on Wednesday evening, and it is expected to peak at around 7:30pm on Thursday 14 December.