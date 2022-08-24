Man brandishing gun threatens drone pilot in Gloucestershire

A drone pilot was threatened by a man brandishing a gun while photographing a property for an estate agent in Cirencester, Gloucestershire, on 22 August.

The drone pilot, 33, was flying an aircraft when he was approached by a man holding a firearm, who claimed he’d tried to shoot the drone.

When the man prodded the drone pilot with the weapon, the latter was able to disarm him.

A 71-year-old man from Cirencester was arrested and held on suspicion of possessing a firearm with the intent to cause fear.

He has been released pending an investigation.

