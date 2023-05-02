A computer scientist regarded as the "godfather" of artificial intelligence (AI) has quit his job at Google, issuing a warning about the dangers the technology poses.

Geoffrey Hinton worked at the company for over ten years, developing technology which led to systems such as ChatGPT being created.

"The kind of intelligence we're developing is very different from the intelligence we have. We're biological systems, these are digital systems," Mr Hinton told the BBC.

