A body representing directors of adult social services in England is calling for an urgent injection of funding into social care, as society is "collectively devaluing" the elderly and disabled.

The Association of Directors of Adult Social Services (Adass) has said that enormous waiting lists have been triggered by increased demand, people seeking help with more complex conditions, and a lack of social care staff.

"The most experienced, competent directors are saying that they can't see a way out for this winter unless the government helps," Adass chief executive Cathie Williams said.

