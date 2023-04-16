Grand National: More than 100 arrests as protesters attempt to invade course

More than 100 people were arrested as large numbers of protesters attempted to gain entry to the track at Aintree Racecourse, delaying the start of the Grand National on Saturday, 15 April.

Merseyside Police confirmed that arrests were made on suspicion of a number of offences including causing public nuisance and criminal damages.

Campaign group Animal Rising had threatened to disrupt the four-and-a-quarter-mile and were protesting from early that day.

Three racehorses died during this year’s Grand National meeting.

Sign up for our newsletters.