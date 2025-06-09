Israeli government blasts Greta Thunberg and her ‘selfie yacht’ for ‘feeding her ego’

The Israeli government has slammed a Gaza-bound ship carrying 12 activists, including Greta Thunberg, as a “selfie yacht” that exists simply to “feed her ego”.

The Madleen, a UK-flag boat carrying a limited amount of humanitarian aid, was intercepted by Israel off the coast of Egypt on Monday (9 June).

David Mencer, an Israeli government spokesperson, said that the “selfie yacht” brought with it only “meagre cargo”, though said Israel would still be delivering the supplies to Gaza.

He told the press conference: “To poor Greta, we say, who is really feeding Gaza and who is feeding their own ego?”