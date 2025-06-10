Footage released by the Crown Prosecution Service shows Marcus Arduini Monzo, who is accused of killing 14-year-old Daniel Anjorin, unboxing and wielding a samurai sword.

The 37-year-old is accused of murdering Mr Anjorin and attempting to kill four others during a 20-minute rampage in Hainault, north-east London, on April 30, 2024. He denies all charges.

In the footage filmed by Mr Monzo on April 4, last year, the 37-year-old appears excited as he unwraps the sword, describing it as “freaking sexy”.

The video, which was recovered from his phone after his arrest, was shown to jurors at the Old Bailey.

The trial continues.