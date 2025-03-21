First plane touches down at Heathrow after unprecedented 18 hour airport shutdown

A British Airways jet became the first plane to land at Heathrow, as the airport re-opened after a 18 hour shutdown.

The airport, one of the busiest in the world, had grounded all flights due to a massive power outage triggered by a fire at a nearby electrical substation.

The aircraft touched down on Friday, approximately 18 hours after operations were suspended. Heathrow typically handles around 1,300 take-offs and landings daily across its two runways, making the disruption significant.

Investigations into the fire are ongoing. Despite a counter-terrorism probe being launched, authorities have found no direct evidence of sabotage.