Heckler MP shouts ‘is that it?’ following Rishi Sunak’s Spring Statement

Today’s Spring Statement saw Rishi Sunak be heckled in the House of Commons.

The chancellor was giving the statement, which was booed by muliple members of parliament, as many stated Sunak had not done enough to help households being forced into poverty.

“Is that it?!” shouted an MP, thought to be Labour’s Jon Ashworth, as Sunak set out his 3-point plan.

Mr Ashworth has previously spoken about how he grew up in poverty and “counted the 1p coins”.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.