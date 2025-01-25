Watch: Moment Hamas releases four Israeli hostages to Red Cross

Four Israeli women, all soldiers, were released by Hamas and transferred to the Red Cross in Gaza City. The women had been captured from the Nahal Oz base in southern Israel during the October 7th attacks.

As part of a broader agreement, it is believed that approximately 200 Palestinian prisoners will also be freed.

The women, dressed in military uniforms, smiled and waved during the exchange. They were then guided into Red Cross vehicles before being transported to be received by the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF).