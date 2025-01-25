A crowd in Tel Aviv’s Hostage Square erupted in emotional cheers on January 25, 2025, as news broke of the release of four hostages from Gaza City.

The square, filled with Israeli flags and photos of those taken during the October 7, 2024 attack, became a scene of emotion as families and supporters celebrated the exchange.

Four Israeli women, all soldiers, are believed to have been exchanged for 200 Palestinian prisoners.

This was part of a fragile deal aimed at ending down the deadliest war ever fought between Israel and the militant group.