Hundreds attend vigil in memory of 10 people who died in Donegal explosion

Hundreds of people have attended a vigil in memory of the 10 people who lost their lives in the explosion at a petrol station in County Donegal on Friday (7 October).

The vigil was held in the town of Milford, half an hour’s drive from the scene of the tragedy in Creeslough.

On Sunday, police identified the victims as James O’Flaherty, 48; Jessica Gallagher, 24; Martin McGill, 49; Catherine O’Donnell, 39, and her son James Monaghan, 13; Hugh Kelly, 59; Martina Martin, 49; Robert Garwe, 50 and his daughter Shauna Flanagan Garwe, five; and Leona Harper, 14.

