Hurricane Helene: Police order residents to evacuate homes in Florida city

Residents have been ordered to evacuate their homes in Florida city as Hurricane Helene makes landfall.

The hurricane could bring “unprecedented damage” to Florida on Thursday (26 Septem ber) with sustained winds up to 135mph and 20ft storm surge.

Florida officials are warning residents to brace for life-threatening rain, floods and storm surge. All parts of Florida are under a hurricane or tropical storm warning.

In Bradenton, police have issued a mandatory evacuation for residents to leave their homes immediately.