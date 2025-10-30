On board with the ‘Hurricane Hunters’ flying into the eye of a 185mph storm

Incredible footage from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA)'s "Hurricane Hunters" flying straight into the eye of Hurricane Melissa, with turbulence rocking the aircraft.

The crew on board NOAA's WP-3D Orion flew out to collect critical data that helps improve forecasts and research.

Hurricane Melissa began as a category 5 storm as it made landfall in Jamaica and weakened to category 1 as it moved across the Bahamas. It is expected to pass near Bermuda.

At least 34 people across Jamaica, Cuba, and Haiti have died.