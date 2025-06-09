A man who was caught up in the battle between protestors and the National Guard in Los Angeles has gone viral for his comments on the Trump administration’s response.

When asked by a reporter from CBS LA about being in the middle of the action, the unnamed man in sunglasses replied “tasted a little tear gas, tasted like fascism.”

His comments have been applauded online by people online shocked by President Donald Trump’s decision to send 2000 National Guard troops into the City of Angels to crackdown on anti-ICE protests without the permission of Governor Gavin Newsom.