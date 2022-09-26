Cobra in India regurgitates snake it swallowed and tried to digest

A cobra in India bit off more than it could chew when it tried to swallow an entire snake whole.

Apparently accepting defeat after being unable to digest the snake, the serpent regurgitated the entire thing back up in one go.

The incident took place in Madhya Pradesh’s Narmadapuram on Thursday, 22 September - hours after the cobra had initially tried to gobble up the snake.

Those who have the stomach for it can see the entire regurgitation in this footage.

