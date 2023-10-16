Piers demolished in spectacular implosion as works continue on old I-74 bridge

Piers of the old Interstate 74 bridge were imploded in the Iowa and Illinois Quad Cities area on 15 October.

The old structure will see its final demolition in winter this year to remove the remaining piers.

A controlled explosion also knocked down the towers of the I-74 bridge earlier this year.

The first half of the structure - first opened in 1935 - was demolished back in June, as thousands of spectators witnessed the arches crash down into the water.

The new I-74 bridge, officially known as the Iowa-Illinois Memorial Bridge, runs across the Mississippi River and connects Bettendorf, Iowa, and Moline, Illinois.