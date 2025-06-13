Israeli Navy intercepting UAVs launched from Iran by missile boats:

Footage released by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) shows its navy intercepting drones launched by Iran on Friday (13 June).

The IDF claimed missile boats managed to successfully shoot down unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) launched by Tehran over Mediterranean waters in retaliation for Israeli overnight strikes.

Israel said 200 fighter jets took part in attacks on more than 100 targets as part of Operation ‘Rising Lion’, a campaign targeting Iran’s nuclear program and military leaders.

Iranian state media has said that 78 people have been killed and 329 injured in the strikes, though official Iranian and Israeli channels have not yet given a figure.

Iran has since launched a retaliatory attack against Israel using ballistic missiles against “dozens of targets, military centres and airbases”. Local media has reported that seven people have been lightly injured.