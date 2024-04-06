Iranian journalist stabbed outside London home breaks silence after attack

An Iranian journalist who was stabbed outside his London home has broken his silence after the attack.

Pouria Zeraati, a reporter for broadcaster Iran International, was knifed in the leg on 29 March.

Speaking to ITV News as he returned to work on Friday, the journalist said people held him down “very firmly” as he was stabbed.

The Metropolitan Police said the motivation for the attack was not yet established, and Mr Zeraati’s occupation coupled with recent threats to UK-based Iranian journalists meant the investigation was being led by specialist counter-terrorism officers.

“I noticed they didn’t take anything... That was the moment it clicked that this related to my job,” Mr Zeraati said.