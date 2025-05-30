Watch: Japan ambassador gives Irn Bru 1901 recipe the thumbs up

The Japanese ambassador to the UK has given Irn Bru his tick of approval while visiting a whisky distillery near Glasgow.

His Excellency Hiroshi Suzuki toured the Auchentoshan Distillery in Clydebank with First Minister John Swinney as the two discussed trade on Friday.

Mr Suzuki had tried Irn Bru earlier during his visit, but some Scots had urged him to try the original 1901 recipe, which had been phased out following the sugar tax.

After taking a gulp of the older recipe Irn Bru, the Japanese ambassador added: “It is just great,” while giving it a thumbs up.