Israeli authorities scour bus after three explode in Tel Aviv

Israeli authorities were seen searching a bus after three exploded and burst into flames in Tel Aviv on Thursday evening (20 February).

Israeli police said they were treating the explosions, which reportedly did not injure anyone, as a suspected terror attack.

Authorities said they received reports of several bus explosion scenes in Bat Yam, just south of the coastal city.

Officers are searching for suspects and additional suspicious objects, authorities added.

Members of the public were urged not to approach the scenes and to be vigilant for suspicious objects.