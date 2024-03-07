David Cameron has urged Hamas to accept the hostage deal as he reiterated a call for a "permanent sustainable ceasefire".

The foreign secretary's remarks in Berlin on Thursday, 7 March, came after Hamas's delegation left talks in Cairo without a deal for a Gaza ceasefire ahead of Ramadan.

Lord Cameron also called for 500 aid trucks a day to prevent famine in Gaza as he downplayed a diplomatic rift with Germany.

"No-one is doing more than Britain and Germany to pile that pressure on, let’s remember that there’s a group of people that could stop this conflict right now. And that is Hamas," Lord Cameron said.