Freed Israeli hostages appeared gaunt and pale as they were released on Saturday, 8 February, in a fifth exchange as part of the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas.

On October 7 2023, Ohad Ben Ami and Eli Sharabi were taken hostage from Kibbutz Be'eri. Or Levy was abducted that day from the Nova music festival.

The three were handed over to the International Committee of the Red Cross on Sunday, appearing thin.

In a statement, Benjamin Netanyahu described the images as "shocking" that would "not go unaddressed."